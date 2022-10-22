TALLAHASSEE – Abbott has issued a press release voluntarily recalling certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed (RTF) liquid formula products. For a list of products and lot numbers included in the recall, click here or call 1-800-986-8540.

According to Abbott, “These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the recalled lots have bottle caps that may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage.” The brands included in this recall are:

Recommended for you