SEBRING — An assistant public defender representing Joseph Ables, the accused killer of Highlands County Sheriff's Deputy William Gentry, filed a rather unique motion in the case at the end of February.
Should jurors find Ables guilty of capital murder, but before they deliberate on whether to send Ables to death row, Coleman wanted to question each juror individually. The questioning would open the mind of each juror to Coleman’s scrutiny. Her goal: to determine whether jurors still feel impartial toward her client after finding him guilty.
That would let the defense attorney determine whether jurors could still be fair and impartial in imposition of sentence, she wrote in her motion. If jurors were predisposed against Ables after finding him guilty but before deciding whether he should get the death penalty “he would be denied the right to have a fair and impartial jury” as guaranteed by the Constitution, she argued.
“It would be highly prejudicial to the defendant to have a jury which could no longer keep an open mind toward him in regard to sentencing,” she wrote in her motion.
That’s not going to happen, now that Bjorn Brunvand is Ables’ attorney. The Clearwater attorney took over the case from Coleman last month and quickly withdrew “Defendant’s motion to voir dire after guilty verdict.”
Ables was arrested and charged with first degree murder of a law enforcement officer in May 2018 after he allegedly shot Gentry near his front door. Gentry was investigating a neighbor’s complaint that Ables, who allegedly harassed other neighbors in Placid Lakes, had shot her cat.
Ables faces the death penalty if convicted.
In Florida, a 12-member jury can recommend life in prison or death; judges then determine the sentence.
Coleman also filed a motion to video record jury selection, arguing that a video record of prospective jurors’ body language, demeanor, and facial expressions provides a more complete picture of a juror’s response to questions during voir dire.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada denied the motion May 5.