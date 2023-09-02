TALLAHASSEE — Supporters of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights appear to have enough valid petition signatures to trigger a crucial Florida Supreme Court review. The state Division of Elections website Friday listed 297,586 valid petition signatures for the initiative, above the 222,881 signatures needed to lead to a Supreme Court review of the proposed ballot wording.

Information on the website also indicated the political committee Floridians Protection Freedom had met a requirement that involves submitting certain amounts of valid petition signatures in at least half of the state’s congressional districts.

