TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Supreme Court likely will not rule until after this year’s regular legislative session in a high-stakes case about the constitutionality of a 2022 law that prevents abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Justices on Monday formally agreed to take up the case and issued a schedule that indicated it will be at least until late April before all briefs are filed. The court also did not set a date for oral arguments, which, if held, would happen after the briefs are submitted.

