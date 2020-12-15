SEBRING — About 300 parents have been informed that their children, who are currently in Highlands Virtual School, may have to return to a brick and mortar school if they don’t improve their academic performance.
Due to the pandemic, enrollment soared in the district’s virtual school from about 70 full-time students last year to about 1,300 this school year, but in Highlands and other districts in the state, a significant number of students are not making adequate progress through online learning.
The Highlands District’s letter to parents states, their child’s academic performance thus far has been unsatisfactory and they are in jeopardy of failing at least one course in the current semester.
“Continued poor performance may result in having to return to brick and mortar school to repeat the grade level and/or courses. Partial credit is not given in the virtual school setting and students must be 100% complete in each course with a passing grade of a 60 or higher by January 8, 2021 to receive credit for their current courses,” the district letter stated.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, at the start of the school year, the School Board of Highlands County offered three schooling options for elementary and middle school students – traditional in class face-to-face instruction, Highlands Virtual School and Innovative Learning Environment (ILE) which allowed students, from their computer at home, to view a district classroom teacher during class and participate in class.
At the high school level, students had two options – face-to-face or Highlands Virtual School.
In October, The School Board of Highlands County informed the parents of 633 students that the Innovative Learning Environment model was not working for their child and they were required to return to face-to-face instruction. The ILE model will end with the first semester.
Many other districts in the state will be discontinuing their online model in the second semester and contacting parents of students who are not succeeding with virtual schooling.
In Okeechobee County, the number of learning options for county students has been pared to two for the second semester, in-person and virtual, and Superintendent Ken Kenworthy said he expects the number of students moving back to classrooms will increase. More than three-quarters of the district’s students are already learning face-to-face, and remote students who are struggling will be urged to return to schools.
In Lee County, about 70% of the students who attend classes through the district’s Lee Home Connect virtual program are being urged to return to classrooms for face-to-face instruction when the second semester begins Jan. 5. Those 16,000 students are not making “adequate progress” in their online studies and are being “strongly encouraged” to return to schools, where they are more likely to be successful, according to the district.
In Citrus County, more than 1,100 underperforming students are being strongly encouraged to return to classrooms when the second semester begins Jan. 19.