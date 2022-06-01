SEBRING — Today marks the first day of a very important season in the lives of Floridians. No, it’s not football season. June 1 is the official start of hurricane season and it will run through Nov. 30.
For the first time in the past seven years, there has not been a tropical storm in the Atlantic Basin before the official start of the season. However, that should not lead us into a false sense of security as there is a long season ahead of us with at least one disturbance headed to the Gulf later this week.
NOAA forecasters with the Climate Prediction Center came out with their outlook for the 2022 hurricane season: a 65% chance of another “above-normal” season in terms of tropical storms, a 25% chance of a near-normal season and a 10% chance of a below-normal season.
NOAA is calling for 14-21 named storms. Of those storms, 6-10 are predicted to be hurricanes with minimal winds of 74 mph. Between three and six of those hurricanes could become major storms (Category 3 or higher) with minimum winds of 111 mph. These predictions were made with 70% confidence, according to meteorologists.
NOAA Meteorologist Stephen Shiveley said on Wednesday that this season is almost a carbon copy of last year.
“This is the third year in a row we have had a La Nina in effect,” Shiveley said. “Lat year was the second year in a row that we used up the names on the list.”
Stiveley said some of the main contributors to the above-normal season were La Nina and warmer-than-average water temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean Seas.
Despite the storm predictions for an above-normal season from NOAA, AccuWeather and Colorado State University, AAA came out with a survey on Tuesday saying 25% of Floridians would ignore hurricane evacuation warnings and many did not have an evacuation plan in place. Of those surveyed, only 60% would evacuate if the storm was a Category 3 or stronger. It is easy to become complacent when an area hasn’t had a direct hit in years. Many new residents may feel a false sense of security because they are so far inland. Just ask a neighbor who was here during Hurricane Charley in 2004 or Irma in 2017, Highlands County can be directly impacted from hurricanes.
Mark Jenkins of AAA put out the results of an online survey of 400 residents. The survey showed 27% were more concerned about this hurricane season over last years, which was up 5%. Despite that, 29% said they “do not make advanced preparations for hurricane season or severe weather.” In addition, 44% said they do not have an evacuation plan.
Record-high gas prices are a factor to evacuate out of harm’s way, according to AAA. The release said two in five or 42% were worried about the price and availability of gas would make them less likely to leave their homes.
“Prices at the pump are likely to remain high throughout the summer,” Jenkins said. “So, if you’re worried about evacuation costs, it may be a good idea to start setting aside some money now.”
All Federal, state and local governments urge Floridians to make a plan and do all they can to prepare for hurricanes. In light of supply chain and shipping issues, products may not be available when they are most needed. Shiveley said evacuations are not lightly issued.
“Emergency Management experts stress about it a lot,” Shiveley said. “Evacuations are there for a reason. They are there to save your life. They are only going to do it if it threatens your life.”
He also said when people are asked to get out of the evacuation zone, they are not asked to go three states away, just visit friends further inland or out of the way of the storm.
Some 23% cited financial reasons for not evacuating, while 30% said they did not have a safe option for their animals to go. The hurricane tax holiday has helped to ease some of the financial burden on lanterns, batteries, coolers and more. This year, it includes pet supplies as well. The tax holiday is now through June 10. Pet items that are eligible include pet food, litter boxes, waste bags, leashes, pet beds and carriers. For a complete list of tax holiday items, visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.
“Get storm kits ready,” Shiveley said. He said residents will need certain items if they are going to ride out the storm in a well-built home. Flashlights and batteries should be a part of a kit.
The meteorologist also said he likes to have an external charger for cell phones so after the power goes out, you can still get alerts. Water is necessary and non-perishable food as well. Get an extra supply of medicine before a storm is close.
He said there are some great websites that have complete lists of items to use for preparedness, including items you may have never even thought about. Visit ready.gov or noaa.gov/hurricane-prep.