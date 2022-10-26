Music Brian Johnson

Brian Johnson of AC/DC performs with the Foo Fighters at “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” in Inglewood, Calif., on May 2, 2021. In his new memoir, the “Highway to Hell” singer recounts how he went from being a vinyl car roof fitter to leading one of the most hailed bands in the world.

 JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP, FILE

Before he began tearing the roof off arenas as lead singer of hard rock icon AC/DC, Brian Johnson was fixing roofs.

In his new memoir, the “Hells Bells” singer recounts how he went from being a vinyl car roof fitter in the northeast of England to leading one of the most hailed bands in the world.

