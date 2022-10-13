SPRING LAKE — The Academy at The PARC has joined the Invention Convention Worldwide (ICW) network of educators organized by The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.
Academy students will be able to use the ICW curriculum as well as participate in local, regional, national and global invention competitions.
“The Henry Ford Museum is committed to helping find the next Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, or Steve Jobs,” says Louis Patler, ICW board member. “And what better place to start than with the fresh eyes and ideas of our youth.”
The path to acceptance into ICW’s network involved several meetings, interviews, and four members of The Academy being invited to act as judges at the National Invention Convention in Dearborn, Michigan this past summer.
“It was so inspiring to see nearly 500 kids from across America show their inventions and discuss with us their innovation process,” says Colleen Paul-Hus, co-founder of The Academy. “We are very proud to be associated with The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation and to offer our students its curriculum as well as the chance to gain recognition on the state, national and even global level.
“The Academy’s affiliation with the invention Convention Worldwide opens doors, especially for teenagers, to a process that moves them from idea to invention and on through to the patent level.”
The Academy at the PARC, located on 40 pristine acres, at 5300 US. 98, Sebring, is now in its second year of offering youth and adult learner’s classes in the practical arts as well as being a resource program for homeschoolers.
The Learning Pod at the Academy at the PARC recently opened to the public after a successful trial year and serves a maximum of 30 children and their families for the 2022-23 academic year.