Academy at the PARC

Academy at the PARC students attended the National Invention Convention this past summer in Dearborn, Michigan.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SPRING LAKE — The Academy at The PARC has joined the Invention Convention Worldwide (ICW) network of educators organized by The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.

Academy students will be able to use the ICW curriculum as well as participate in local, regional, national and global invention competitions.

