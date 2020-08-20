AVON PARK — Jennifer Lynn Shelton, 40, of Sebring, was arrested after a warrant had been issued for her connection in a March burglary case.
In March, deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Phillip O’Neil of Sebring inside the Crystal Lake Mobile Home Park and charged him with burglary, prowling and resisting arrest. Over the ensuing few days numerous motor vehicle burglaries from that morning were reported within the Crystal Lake neighborhood, which were attributed to O’Neil, according to reports.
At the time of O’Neil’s arrest, Shelton had been stopped in a suspicious vehicle in the area, reports said.
She told deputies that her boyfriend had called her to pick him up on Memorial Drive, according to reports. Without sufficient evidence to further the investigation, deputies ended up letting her go at the time.
At the time of O’Neil’s arrest, deputies took his cellphone as evidence and digital forensics was conducted. On the phone, deputies discovered Facebook messages between O’Neil and Shelton that implicated Shelton’s knowledge of O’Neil’s burglaries. Something Shelton denied in the initial investigation, reports said.
Deputies determined that the pair worked together by Shelton acting as a lookout and transportation after the crimes were committed, reports said.
Shelton was charged with nine felony counts of petit theft, 10 felony counts of burglary of a conveyance and seven felony counts of burglary of a dwelling. She was booked into the Highlands County Jail on $211,250 bond.