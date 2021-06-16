Acorn project part 13 photo 1

The Lake Placid Garden Club continued work on their Acorn Project last week. Tessie, the “acorn boss,” set up chairs, a fan, umbrella and ice water for the Garden Club members. Pictured front row: Tessie Offner, Sandy Rosch, Sandy Otway, Agnes Smith. Back row: Peter Otway, Carol Lambert and Bill Smith.

 COURTESY/KAREN DENNING

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Garden Club continued work on their Acorn Project last week. On a sweltering June 11th, the “acorn work van” operated by Pete and Sandy Otway picked up Karen Denning and Sandy Rosch for their 8-9:30 a.m. shift.

“We were pleasantly surprised and appreciative of Tessie, our acorn boss, setting up chairs, a fan, umbrella and ice water for us. In fact, she instructed us to stop and ‘chill’ for a few minutes,” club members said.

The second shift of Carol Lambert, Agnes and Bill Smith arrived at 9:30 a.m. for the second shift and we’re sure they were thankful for the “rest” area. The plants were in much need of weeding and some adult trees will be planted at 8 a.m. Saturday, June 19 in the area before the entrance to Royce Ranch. It is OK, if interested, to ride out that way to see the final project in motion.

