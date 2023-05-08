Westminster Dog Show Shelter Dogs

Melanie, one of the dogs being cared for at the ASPCA adoption center, sits behind a treat hole in her kennel at the ASPCA, Friday, April 21, 2023, on the Upper West Side neighborhood of New York. While the Westminster Kennel Club crowns the cream of the canine elite on one of tennis' most storied courts next week, another 19th-century institution across town will be tending to dogs that have had far more troubled lives. New York is home to both the United States' most prestigious dog show and its oldest humane society, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Their histories entwine: Some proceeds from the very first Westminster dog show, in 1877, helped the young ASPCA build its first dog and cat shelter years later.

 MARY ALTAFFER/AP PHOTO

NEW YORK (AP) — On a recent afternoon at a Manhattan animal hospital and adoption center, a pit bull mix called T-Bone, rescued after being tied to a utility pole, gazed out at visitors from his tidy room. Trigger was recuperating from a stab wound, a large incision still visible on his side.

Pert little Melanie had been abandoned at one of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals’ community veterinary clinics. Tip’s owner had been overwhelmed by six dogs and four cats. Friendly, retriever-like Rainbow, surrendered by someone who could not care for him, snoozed in the adoption office.

