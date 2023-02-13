SEBRING — For a time on Friday there was a lot of activity at Sebring High School despite there being no school as Highlands County first responders conducted a simulated active shooter training exercise.
This was a joint training exercise involving the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, the School Board of Highlands County, Sebring Police Department, Highlands County Fire-Rescue, Sebring Fire Department and Avon Park Fire Department.
The training was conducted in the Freshman Foundation building on the Sebring High campus.
The first part of the training involved law enforcement locating, engaging and neutralizing the shooter, as well as conducting a follow-up search for a possible second shooter. The next phase saw law enforcement escorting fire-rescue personnel into the “warm zone” to simulate triaging victims and extracting wounded from the scene.
In addition to first responders, there were also around a dozen Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Explorers Post 2247 members and School Board employees who were role-players as both victims and non-wounded school personnel who needed to be rescued from classrooms inside the building.
Sheriff Paul Blackman would like to thank the School Board and the other first responder agencies who took part in this vital training, as well as those who spent the morning helping us make the scenario more involved. The Sheriff would also like to congratulate and thank the Training Unit for all their hard work putting together a successful training day.