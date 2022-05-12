SEBRING — Highlands County has put in new playgrounds at two of its parks, both with accessibility in mind. Parks & Facilities recently completed the installation of two new playgrounds that are compliant with the American with Disabilities Act.
One playground is at the 52-acre Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex in Sebring, and the other can be found at H.L. Bishop Park in Lake Placid.
The project was first approved by the Recreation Parks Advisory Committee in early 2021 and then by the board in April 2021. Funding was approved in the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget.
Work on the two playgrounds began in mid-December 2021, and construction on both was completed earlier this month.
According to ADA, an accessible playground is one that offers a range of play experiences to children of varying abilities. There must be:
An accessible path from the building or parking lot to the edge of the play area.
An accessible path from the edge of the play area to the play equipment.
Surfacing that complies with ASTM 1951 (Determination of Accessibility of Surface Systems Under and Around Playground Equipment).
Both playgrounds have pour-in-place rubber surfaces, which is preferable to rubber mulch, and ADA concrete sidewalk connections to the play areas.
The playground at the Sports Complex, which can be found between fields D and E, has a shade covering the entire play area. This shade will protect children, not only from the sun, but flying softballs and baseballs as well.
The slide in the children’s play area at H.L. Bishop Park was removed and replaced with the new play system. The park still has a swing set that has new swings and one ADA-approved swing and a triple horizontal bar. The Sports Complex, which is used primarily for softball, soccer, and football activities, did not have a playground.
“By installing a play area, the complex now gives children a place to play while adults use the facility,” Parks & Facilities Director Lance Marine said.
At its April 19 meeting, commissioners approved the request to open the H.L. Bishop Park swimming area year-round with potential closures for maintenance as required. Commissioners previously expressed their desire to have the swimming area made available to the public all year.
All county parks are open daily from dawn until dusk. The Highlands County Multi-Sports Complex is at 216 Sheriffs Tower Road in Sebring and H.L. Bishop Park is at 10 Lake June Clubhouse Road in Lake Placid.
For more information about Highlands County parks, visit highlandsfl.gov/departments/parks_and_facilities/parks/parks.php.