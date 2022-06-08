LAKE PLACID — May 31 was a day that Ken and Elizabeth LeBlanc had been anticipating for over two years. Now with all the planning and permitting behind them, the addition to the Lake Placid Journal Plaza is coming out of the ground.
In fact, with the help of all five future new tenants and Lake Placid Greater Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Bush, the ground was turned over at the site of the addition. You could see the excitement on the LeBlanc’s faces.
The original building dates back to the 1920’s. It had many different uses over the years, but it eventually became the home of the Lake Placid Journal, where a weekly newspaper was printed with all the latest news of the town.
After the paper was absorbed by the Highlands News-Sun, the building remained empty for a while. So, in 2014, Ken LeBlanc purchased it and turned it into ‘the place to be’ in Lake Placid. Tourists and locals have discovered it as well.
Currently the plaza houses The Blueberry Patch, a clothing and souvenir shop; Morty & Edna’s Craft Food restaurant, and The Wet Dog, a popular craft beer hangout.
The patio area of these businesses sports tables and chairs with umbrellas, much like you’d find on a street in Paris. Plus, every Saturday morning in season, the grass area is alive with vendors selling all sorts of things, like fresh produce, breads, and arts and crafts. Also, prior to the pandemic, a large screen was the spot to watch movies while sitting on your lawn chair.
LeBlanc’s company was previously called The Cottage Company. It has since been renamed X-Urban Construction. The addition of 3,000 square feet to the property is anticipated to be completed around January of 2023.
The new tenants will be: Wine Down, Puppers & Hairballs (pet supplies and food), Lake Placid Soda & Ice Cream, Local Yocal (general store), and Owl & Otter Expresso Co. (coffee). All the owners and their families were present for last week’s groundbreaking ceremony.
Ken LeBlanc also said that the rear side of the addition will face the railroad tracks. Since there will be a tourist railroad coming up from Clewiston, he believes the passengers will come to the plaza to shop. He envisions artists wanting to paint murals on the back of the building facing the tracks.
At the conclusion of the groundbreaking, Ken and Elizabeth LeBlanc popped open a bottle of champagne and shared it with all the guests. The LeBlanc’s asked everyone to continue to patronize the three existing businesses during the construction period.