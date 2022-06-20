SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County is in the midst of a number of administrator changes including principal and assistant principal positions and one district office assistant superintendent position.
Memorial Elementary principal Courtney Floyd has been transferred to Lake Placid Elementary to fill the principal position vacated by Candis Dean, who has joined the staff at Heartland Educational Consortium and will serve the Heartland area students in her new role there.
The Memorial Elementary principal position is currently being advertised with closing date of June 24.
Jerry Wright was announced Tuesday afternoon as the new principal of Woodlawn Elementary School. Former Woodlawn principal Jon Spencer stepped down from the position for personal reasons.
Superintendent Brenda Longshore has recommended Spencer to fill the new position of recruiting specialist.
Christine Gilbert, currently the assistant principal of Lake Country Elementary, has been transferred to serve as the assistant principal at Woodlawn Elementary.
The Lake Country assistant principal position is currently advertised with a closing date of June 28.
Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education Nia Campbell decided to pursue another leadership opportunity and will be leaving the district.
The position is currently listed and closes June 22.
Tera Ming is leaving the assistant principal position at Lake Placid Elementary to take on a new role with the Florida Diagnostic and Learning Resources System (FDLRS) Heartland housed in Lake Placid. She will continue to serve children in Highlands County in her new position, as well as students in neighboring districts served by FDLRS Heartland.
The Lake Placid Elementary assistant principal position is currently listed and closes June 23.
In previously announced recent administrative changes, Donna Parks, who has been serving as the Hill-Gustat Middle assistant principal, will be moving to a position at Sebring High School.
Jon Million, who was in the Management Information Services Department, has been recommended by the superintendent to fill the assistant principal position at Hill-Gustat Middle School.
Rory Stapleton has been recommended to fill an assistant principal position at Sebring High School. She had been working at Sebring High School as a teacher and had previous administrative experience out of state.
Page Green, who had been the interim principal of Highlands Virtual School, will continue as the principal of HVS and also supervise the Academy at Youth Care Lane and Highlands Career Institute.