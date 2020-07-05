Retired orthodontist and full-time rancher Dr. Richard Karlson has spent more than 50 years as a Venus resident, running a successful cattle ranch and raising his two sons Doug and Greg. The retired orthodontist and his wife Mary purchased a wilderness retreat in the area of Fisheating Creek in 1968 and split their time between the new place in Venus and their home in Pompano Beach. “I wanted to find an undeveloped area for hunting and fishing,” said Karlson. “Where we could go on the weekend with our sons, Doug and Greg.”
On weekends he would fly over the area on the western side of Lake Okeechobee. “When I approached the western side of Lake Okeechobee and dropped down to 500 feet, a scene like something out of Africa appeared below me,” Karlson said. “Miles and miles of pristine prairie and a beautiful creek beckoned me to take a closer look.” The sea of natural grass and cabbage palms, coupled with the sight of cattle grazing with no houses or roads in sight helped make up his mind. “I knew that I wanted that piece of land. I told my wife, ‘this is it, Mary.’”
A few years later, Karlson and family changed to living at the ranch in Venus full-time after seeing a need for an orthodontist in Highlands County.
“One day when I was working on the ranch and was just a part-time resident, I was informed about a patient who had to drive 30 miles from Venus to an orthodontist appointment,” Karlson said. “I knew if I moved to Venus full time, I could establish an orthodontist practice in Highlands County because it was apparent there was a great need for a full-time orthodontist here.”
Karlson eventually expanded his practice into Lake Placid which ran successfully for 20 years. During that time he was able to expand even further into Sebring and Avon Park.
He raised both of his sons on the ranch, something Karlson refers to as “a delightful childhood exploring a rural paradise in Venus.” Both boys graduated from Lake Placid High School.
Karlson details all this and more in his new book, “Impossible Quest: One Man’s Journey for Adventure on the Last Frontier.”
While relaying the story of the ranch’s development to a friend, Karlson was told that he “ought to write these stories down” and record them in a book. To do that, he reached out for help from a writer Melissa Main to help him put the book together.
”It was an absolute delight to get to know Dr. Karlson and hear his life story,” Main said. “I helped him capture the scenes from his life in print. As I listened to his story, we worked together to sequence the events and research points in history.”
At the time Karlson approached Main she was working as a staff writer for the Highlands News-Sun. “Dr. Karlson liked the way I wrote human interest stories, so he hired me to help him with his memoir,” Main said. “Together we transformed his memories into a novel format. With my experience at the newspaper and my master’s degree is in creative writing, I had the background to work on the project. I owe a great debt to the Highlands News-Sun for helping me hone my writing skills and teaching me how to research topics.”
Overall, the project took the pair 19 months of hard work.
“I could not tell all the stories of my life,” Karlson said. “I tried to include the most death-defying stories in the book.” Those death-defying stories include one where Karlson narrowly escaped death after stepping on a huge alligator.
“My favorite part of writing the book was to realize that it was by God’s good grace that I lived to tell these stories.”
Karlson is thankful to have been able to fulfill his retirement dream of becoming a full-time rancher. Being healthy and able to go to his wilderness retreat gives Karlson a sense of satisfaction. “I enjoy overseeing and preserving the wildlife on my land. I want to keep as much in the natural form as impossible,” Karlson said. “We enhanced this extremely unique section of Florida so that it could support cattle but still provide for the native flora and fauna. I want to preserve the wildlife corridor that extends from Venus to Sebring. For readers who love nature, they can read the book and enjoy the wilderness retreat through the written word. I can share my ranch with them as they read my book.”
“Impossible Quest: One Man’s Journey for Adventure on the Last Frontier” is available in both print and as an ebook on Amazon.com. It can also be purchased locally in paperback at Glisson’s Animal Supply, The Blueberry Patch, Home and Office Essentials Inc. and Lake Placid Feed & Western Wear.
Karlson can be found on Facebook by searching Dr. Richard Karlson: Impossible Quest.