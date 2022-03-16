LAKE PLACID — The high winds and bad weather that swept through Highlands County last weekend forced the postponement of the scheduled event hosted by members of the Lake Placid Aeromodelers. As a result, the event has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 19.
This an exciting picnic event, where you can learn all about the hobby of model airplane flying. The Lake Placid Aeromodelers are opening their airfield to anyone who would like to learn about the fun of building and flying their own model plane or helicopter.
Riley Field is south on Placid Lakes Boulevard between Tobler Avenue and State Road 70. Picnic organizer Larry Gerlock said, “Bring the whole family. It is free but for a small donation you can enjoy a picnic lunch on us of hamburgers, hot dogs, beans, desserts and homemade goodies made by club members.”
Visitors can watch members fly their model planes and helicopters. Members will also give you a chance to do a hands-on flight with their help. Gerlock guarantees that “you will not crash.”
If you already have your own plane, bring it along.
Give the hobby a try Saturday or just come and watch the models take off, twist and turn, some reaching 200 mph. If you feel an interest, members will guide you as to what model you should build first as well as offer you free help in learning how to get it airborne.
Riley Field is a pristine model air strip. There is plenty of parking.