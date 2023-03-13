Tyler Sirois

Rep. Tyler Sirois, R-Merritt Island, is sponsoring a bill that would extend legal protections for aerospace companies.

 COLIN HACKLEY/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA, FILE

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida House on Thursday began moving forward with a bill that would extend liability protections to aerospace companies when crew members are injured or killed in spaceflights.

The House Civil Justice Subcommittee voted 16-1 to approve a measure (HB 839) that would broaden legal immunities for injuries or deaths “resulting from the inherent risks of spaceflight activities.”

Recommended for you