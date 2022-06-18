SEBRING — Affordable housing expert and community developer Jim Upchurch will be the guest speaker at the Saturday, June 25 meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County. The meeting will take place at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway, at 10 a.m.
Upchurch has 40 years experience establishing and directing nonprofit affordable housing corporations. Working in partnership with government agencies and the private sector, these corporations have enabled thousands of low-income and moderate-income individuals to become renters and homeowners and enabled many homeless individuals to obtain shelter housing.
Affordable housing is housing subsidized by the federal government to bring the rental cost or purchase price of a housing unit down to a level affordable to a low or moderate income family. Except for the subsidy, this housing is indistinguishable from market-rate housing.
Housing corporations do not work only with housing applicants but also with developers of affordable housing. Developers are able to receive low income housing tax credits for the acquisition, rehabilitation and repurposing of existing buildings, and for the construction of new housing units.
Upchurch began his housing career in the 1970s working with the American Friends Service Committee. As director of the Florida Rural Housing Program, he created five nonprofit housing development corporations to address the need for migrant and seasonal farmworker housing.
Once the organizations were funded and producing homes, AFSC gave control of them to local boards. Two of these corporations are still operational and providing housing today.
Upchurch next brought his housing expertise to developing countries. In 1978, he accepted a position with the Cooperative Housing Foundation as housing advisor and team leader to the government of Botswana. He set up a self-help housing program which produced 15,000 new homes and he upgraded a 10,000 person squatter area. He produced a White Paper at the request of the President of Botswana which became the framework for Botswana’s award-winning housing policies.
As CHF’s senior vice president and deputy director for international programs from 1982-1988 and as CHF president from 1988-1992, Upchurch continued to supervise housing, squatter upgrading, and economic development programs around the world.
In 1991, CHF received the United Nations International Award for outstanding work by a non-governmental organization in the shelter sector.
In 1992, along with religious leaders in Western Maryland, Upchurch founded and served as president of the Interfaith Housing Alliance. When he retired in 2008, Interfaith Housing had developed 42 projects representing more than 1,200 units of affordable housing.
Upchurch is still active in the affordable housing field. He serves as treasurer of Florida Nonprofit Housing, Inc. which provides rental housing and related services to low and very low income rural residents in Florida, nine other states, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.
At the DWC meeting, Upchurch will provide an overview of the affordable housing program and highlight some of the difficulties currently facing it.