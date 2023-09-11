Afghanistan Drugs

Afghans gather under a bridge to consume drugs, mostly heroin and methamphetamines in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 30, 2021. Afghanistan is the world’s fastest-growing maker of methamphetamine, a report from the United Nations drug agency said Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023. The country is also a major opium producer and heroin source, even though the Taliban declared a war on narcotics after they returned to power in August 2021.

 FELIPE DANA/AP PHOTO, FILE

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Afghanistan is the world’s fastest-growing maker of methamphetamine, a report from the United Nations drug agency said Sunday. The country is also a major opium producer and heroin source, even though the Taliban declared a war on narcotics after they returned to power in August 2021.

The United Nations’ Office on Drugs and Crimes, which published the report, said meth in Afghanistan is mostly made from legally available substances or extracted from the ephedra plant, which grows in the wild.

