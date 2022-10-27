Virus Outbreak China

An employee works on the production of the recombinant novel coronavirus vaccine (adenovirus Type 5 vector or Convidecia) for the Chinese vaccine developer CanSino Biologics Inc. (CanSinoBio) at Thousand Oaks Biopharmaceutical in Haimen in eastern China’s Jiangsu province on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021. The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable version of the CanSino COVID-19 vaccine called Convidecia Air on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in what appears to be a world first.

 CHINATOPIX via AP

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese city of Shanghai started administering an inhalable COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday in what appears to be a world first.

The vaccine, a mist that is sucked in through the mouth, is being offered for free as a booster dose for previously vaccinated people, according to an announcement on an official city social media account.

