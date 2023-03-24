United Nations Somalia

Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud leads a demonstration at Banadir stadium, Mogadishu, Thursday Jan. 12, 2023. The government rally encouraged an uprising against the al-Shabab group amid a month-long military offensive. The African Union appealed for nearly $90 million Wednesday, March 22, 2023, for its peacekeeping force in Somalia, which is providing support to its military forces battling al-Shabab extremists.

 FARAH ABDI WARSAMEH/AP PHOTO, FILE

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The African Union appealed for nearly $90 million Wednesday for its peacekeeping force in Somalia, which is providing support to its military forces battling al-Shabab extremists.

Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the AU commissioner for political affairs, peace and security, told two reporters that the more than 19,600-strong AU force won’t be able to function properly and help the Somalis unless that funding gap is filled.

Recommended for you