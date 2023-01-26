Lake Okeechobee Dike

Rehabilitation work takes place on top of the Herbert Hoover Dike surrounding Lake Okeechobee, just a few feet from a home on Nov. 1, 2019, in Pahokee, Fla. Hurricane tides overtopped the original dike in 1926 and 1928, washed away houses and caused over 2,500 deaths. After 18 years, a $1.5 billion project was officially completed Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, to repair the sprawling dike around Florida’s Lake Okeechobee that protects thousands of people from potentially catastrophic flooding during hurricanes.

 ROBERT F. BUKATY/AP PHOTO, FILE

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — After 18 years, a $1.5 billion project was officially completed Wednesday to repair the sprawling dike around Florida’s Lake Okeechobee that protects thousands of people from potentially catastrophic flooding during hurricanes.

The Herbert Hoover Dike project overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was completed three years ahead of schedule and at a savings of $300 million over the original cost estimate, officials said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the lake’s shore in Clewiston.

