The COVID pandemic has claimed yet another venture. This time in the form of the Annual Heartland Triathlon.
Dan Andrews, race director, made the announcement Monday.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of the Heartland Triathlon. This event has been our pride and joy for the past 18 years, but we have failed to rebound from the COVID shutdown with two years of significant financial losses. Sadly, we have made the gut-wrenching decision that we cannot afford to continue the event.”
Andrews and local businessman Jeff Carlson founded the Triathlon in 2006. Together, they ran the event for a few years before turning the operation over to Cherie Starr. In 2016, Andrews took back duties of race director.
He said Monday that previous triathlons have had anywhere between 700-1,000 athletes participating each year ... until the pandemic hit in 2020. Then, participation dropped and has not recovered.
He said, “The main reason for the cancellation is a ‘perfect storm’ of both costs increasing over 200% in the past five years (especially in areas of safety, traffic management and the like) and athlete attendance steadily declining by over 50%. We have made every effort to minimize expenses – even moving to a one-day event format for 2023 – but, at the end of the day, the participant numbers still do not currently cover the cost of the event.”
“You can’t make the combination of that work,” he told the Highlands News-Sun.
With three weeks to go until the event’s date, only 280 participants have registered. Andrews said it takes a minimum of 550 to just break even with the expenses of the event.
It was a grueling decision to make, he said.
“Over the past 18 years, we have fallen in love with over 5,000 unique athletes that have participated, are proud to have donated in excess of $150,000 back into our community, and take pride in how the Heartland Triathlon has become a staple in many athletes’ annual racing calendar. We have loyal sponsors that have helped to offset our costs and we are forever thankful to them for their years of support as well,” he said.
Triathlons as a whole have not fully rebounded from the pandemic, Andrews said. Race directors are required to go through continuing education classes and numerous other directors have commented through class forums that the sport is not making a great comeback yet. He said big destination events such as this requires a lot of local participation.
“You can equate that to the cost of gas, entry fees, hotel rooms, food, it’s all part of our economy we are living in right now. It’s exasperated when 92% of your participants come from out of county,” he said.
As the June 3 event closes down, Andrews and his team will be working to refund all current year paid entries. They hope to have that wrapped up by the end of June.
He encouraged athletes to look for other events like the Summer Sports and Integrity Multisport Events to fill the void.