Albania Afghan Anxiety

Hundreds of Afghans are languishing in Albania, waiting for the U.S. visas they were promised, almost two years after fleeing the Taliban takeover of their country. For many, it’s an emotional roller coaster.

 LLAZAR SEMINI/AP PHOTO

SHENGJIN, Albania — Almost two years since he fled Afghanistan to escape the Taliban takeover, Firooz Mashoof is still haunted by the memory of his last day in Kabul — the bus that took him to the airport, getting on a packed plane and taking off as gunfire echoed across the city.

“The last thing I saw were the mountains around Kabul and the dreary sunset as the Qatar Airways took off,” he said.

