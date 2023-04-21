After setbacks, Stevenson murder trial set for June

Attorney Peter Brewer, right, represents Lorenza Stevenson, who is accused of shooting to death a 14-year-old.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

A judge Wednesday tentatively set Lorenza Stevenson’s murder trial for June – roughly 19 months after occupants of an orange or red Dodge Challenger shot Ricky Harris III to death near Assembly Church.

Stevenson and codefendant Salvador Cruz – who were allegedly in the car as the church’s surveillance camera captured it near the crime scene – are not visible in the video, but bullet casings later found in the car – which Cruz’s father owned – matched those at the crime scene, detectives said. Cruz told detectives that he and Stevenson had indeed driven to the church and had seen the teens standing in the breezeway of the building.

