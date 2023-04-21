After setbacks, Stevenson murder trial set for June

A judge Wednesday tentatively set Lorenza Stevenson’s murder trial for June – roughly 19 months after occupants of an orange or red Dodge Challenger shot Ricky Harris III to death near Assembly Church.
Stevenson and codefendant Salvador Cruz – who were allegedly in the car as the church’s surveillance camera captured it near the crime scene – are not visible in the video, but bullet casings later found in the car – which Cruz’s father owned – matched those at the crime scene, detectives said. Cruz told detectives that he and Stevenson had indeed driven to the church and had seen the teens standing in the breezeway of the building.
When the teens took off running, Stevenson exited the passenger seat and went around the back of the Challenger, Cruz told the police.
“Cruz said he heard 3 — 4 gunshots and saw Stevenson firing a gun,” detectives wrote in Stevenson’s arrest affidavit.
Records or not – here we go
On Wednesday, Peter Brewer, Stevenson’s lawyer, told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that his case was ready for trial.
“We’ve just finished a round of depositions, and we’re ready for a June trial,” Brewer told Cowden as Stevenson stood next to him at the defense podium.
However, Brewer, as well as Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo have for months had difficulty obtaining detective notes and other investigative records created by Sebring Police detectives. The reason: A May 2022 ransomware attack on the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office computer system. It hit nearly all of the department’s systems, as well as electronic files, including apparently deleting some files that Brewer and Castillo sought.
Brewer said Wednesday he still has not received those records.
Depositions are overTo fill in the blanks, he deposed detectives and other law enforcement for the details.
“As of now I have not received any additional documents and I was told in deposition that they no longer exist,” Brewer said.
Castillo told the judge that he also is ready for trial, but he already has a full slate of cases to try in June. Brewer then told Cowden that his July trial schedule also was tight; he is defending a Hardee County client facing first-degree murder that month.
Noting that the case is gaining age, Cowden set the case for June, but said she can set it for July if there are too many trials.
“There’s a high demand in this part of the summer,” Cowden said.
A Sebring Police detective found Harris’ body laying on the ground next to the church around 1 a.m. on Sept. 5. A quick search led to 10 shell casings from a 9mm pistol next to a chain link fence. A small group of teen witnesses told detectives that they and Harris had taken off running when a Challenger suddenly pulled up next to the church. Someone inside the car fired at them as they fled, but Harris was hit before he could get away.
Sebring detectives pieced together surveillance video that captured the Challenger driving down Sebring Parkway, making a left on Kenilworth Boulevard, driving down Kenilworth to a convenience store, then driving into an alley beside the church. The car also drove down Rainbow Avenue before the church surveillance video captured the car pulling up to the church as the teens flee.
Cruz allegedly admitted that he was driving the Challenger as it was captured by all the security cameras.