Somalia Hotel Attack Aftermath

People remove damaged furniture from the destroyed Hayat Hotel, days after a deadly siege by al-Shabab extremists, in Mogadishu, Somalia Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. The siege was the longest such attack in the country’s history taking more than 30 hours for security forces to subdue the extremists, with more than 20 people killed.

 FARAH ABDI WARSAMEH/AP PHOTO

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Hell began at sunset.

It was a Friday evening in Somalia’s capital. The patrons of the Hayat hotel had finished their latest prayers and settled in for coffee, tea or dinner. Families, businesspeople and government workers were there — some of the many who see the promise of their country rebuilding from decades of war.

Recommended for you