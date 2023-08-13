Florida school districts were in a quandary about being able to teach Advanced Place (AP) Psychology when the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) indicated that teaching the foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law.
But, the FDOE released a statement Aug. 4 in which Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. wrote, “The Department of Education is not discouraging districts from teaching AP Psychology. In fact, the Department believes that AP Psychology can be taught in its entirety in a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate and the course remains listed in our course catalog.”
The School Board of Highlands County noted that Commissioner Diaz issued a follow-up statement Wednesday reiterating that the content “can be taught consistent with Florida law.”
The District stated, “We will continue to provide AP Psych along with many other rigorous courses which allow students to earn college credit while in high school.”
In an Aug. 3 press release, the day before Diaz’s Aug. 4 update on the issue, the College Board stated, “The AP course asks students to ‘describe how sex and gender influence socialization and other aspects of development.’ This element of the framework is not new: gender and sexual orientation have been part of AP Psychology since the course launched 30 years ago.
“Any AP Psychology course taught in Florida will violate either Florida law or college requirements.”
At that time, the College Board advised district’s not to offer the course until Florida reverses their decision, which it appears that has happened with Diaz’s recent statements.