Florida school districts were in a quandary about being able to teach Advanced Place (AP) Psychology when the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) indicated that teaching the foundational content on sexual orientation and gender identity is illegal under state law.

But, the FDOE released a statement Aug. 4 in which Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. wrote, “The Department of Education is not discouraging districts from teaching AP Psychology. In fact, the Department believes that AP Psychology can be taught in its entirety in a manner that is age and developmentally appropriate and the course remains listed in our course catalog.”

Recommended for you