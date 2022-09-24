Los Angeles Students Overdose

Students and community members place flowers and candles at Helen Bernstein High School where a teenage girl died of an overdose on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles. Authorities said multiple Los Angeles teenagers have overdosed on pills likely laced with fentanyl over the past month, including the 15-year-old girl who died on the high school campus.

 JASON ARMOND/LOS ANGELES TIMES via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District will provide all its schools with a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, after at least seven teenagers overdosed on pills likely laced with fentanyl in recent weeks, including a 15-year-old girl who died on a high school campus.

“We have an urgent crisis on our hands,” district Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a news conference Thursday.

