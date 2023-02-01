France Russia Ukraine War

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu, left, and Ukrainian Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov talk at the French Defense Ministry, in Paris Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Ukraine’s defense minister pays his first official visit to France, meeting with Macron and the defense minister, as Ukraine sets its sights on Western warplanes and other heavy weaponry to push back Russian forces.

 JULIE SEBADELHA/POOL via AP

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is pushing its Western allies to provide it with fighter jets, a week after winning pledges of sophisticated modern tanks to help it beat back Russia’s invasion force after almost a year of fighting.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was due in Paris on Tuesday where discussions about the possible delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine was expected to be on the agenda.

