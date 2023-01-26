Russia Ukraine War

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stands with German army Bundeswehr soldiers at a “Leopard 2” main battle tank during a training and instruction exercise in in Ostenholz, Germany, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Scholz is expected to announce Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 that his government will approve supplying German-made battle tanks to Ukraine.

 MORITZ FRANKENBERG/dpa via AP, FILE

BERLIN (AP) — After weeks of hesitation that saw growing impatience among Germany’s allies, Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Wednesday that his government would provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 battle tanks and approve requests by other countries to do the same.

In a statement, the German government said it would initially provide Ukraine with one company of Leopard 2 A6 tanks, which comprises 14 vehicles, from its own stocks. The goal is for Germany and its allies to provide Ukraine with a total of two battalions, or 88 tanks.

