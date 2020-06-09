AVON PARK — A Pennsylvania-based farming business — 5 Star Farms & Star View Custom Farming, LLC — will be opening its central Florida operation in the Avon Park area.
Headquartered in Mercersburg, 5 Star Farms is an agricultural and cattle exporting business specializing in: livestock marketing, on the farms direct sale and auctions management, custom dairy heifers grower and registered red Angus & Hereford seed stock.
Victoria Martin said 5 Star Farms is doing work in Pennsylvania, Maryland and Florida.
“We are hoping to branch out a little bit,” she said. Her husband, Gary, is living in Avon Park and making contacts at this time.
“My husband picked that area [Avon Park]; he really appreciated the historic value to it,” Martin said. “He also really felt welcomed and he thought the people were very hospitable. He really does enjoy the people who he thinks are very friendly; it was just a very welcoming town.”
Avon Park is an area that is accessible to a lot of things, she said.
Gary Martin said the warm weather is better for his health so he is coming back to where is father and grandfather lived here in Highlands County.
He has several businesses in Pennsylvania and he is active in the cattle marketing business — exporting embryos and selling dairy cattle and beef cattle. They have a registered heard of red Angus and Herefords from which they sell seed stock from.
“I have sold thousands of cows in Florida, especially in the Okeechobee area, over the years for dairy cattle,” Martin said. He has a custom harvesting business, which works with the 10,000-cow Alliance Dairy in Trenton, Florida.
Having operations in Florida is the best job incentive for his employees in the north, because he rotates his crews out of the cold weather in the north so they can work in the south. So they get to work two or four weeks in Florida, Martin said.
“I have really long-term employees and top-end employees because of being able to work in Florida,” Martin said. It is the best job incentive because the work is hard with long work weeks in the spring and the fall.
5 Star Farms & Star View Custom Farming, LLC is a new member of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce.