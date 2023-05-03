TALLAHASSEE — Last week, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson announced the appointments of Archie Collins, Reggie Holt, Charles “Charlie” Lykes, Chad Lyons, Jake Raburn, Dr. Cindy Sanders, Ted Schrader, and Robert Thomas to the Florida State Fair Authority Board.

“I am proud to appoint the newest members to the Board of Directors of the Florida State Fair Authority,” Simpson said. “The Authority Board does a tremendous job of creating positive entertainment experiences throughout Florida, and I am confident that these new members will make a meaningful impact on our state through their commitment to agriculture, education, and community service.”

