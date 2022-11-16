SEBRING — Ag-Venture started Tuesday with the three-day event welcoming more than 1,200 third-graders from public and private schools to a fun and interactive way of learning about local agriculture.
It’s the 23rd annual Ag-Venture corralling a bunch of volunteers and ag industry experts, at the Highlands County Fairgrounds, who make it an interesting and memorable day for the young students.
Each student participates in a number of learning stations, which includes: alligators, bees, beef, caladiums, citrus, dairy, farm animals, forestry, grapes, ornamental horticulture, poultry, strawberries, water & soil conservation, and vegetables.
At the dairy station, students get up close and personal with dairy calves, see the types of feed they eat, learn about dairy products, and how milk gets from the “cow to you.” They also make and taste their own butter.
At the caladiums station, students learn how caladiums are grown, harvested and shipped. They also get to plant a bulb to take home.
Ag-Venture Co-Chairman Darlene Phypers was making the rounds before the students arrived to see if each station had enough volunteers.
“It’s a bit chaotic in the morning until everyone gets situated and after the kids come through, it all goes smooth,” she said. They usually have 150 volunteer each day.
School Board Member Donna Howerton continued her annual participation at the beef station.
“I ask kids what do you get at McDonald’s and some of them will say chicken nuggets and I say ‘nope,’” Howerton said. “We are able to teach them not only do they get their hamburgers, but also with the beef byproducts there is the tires they road over on their school buses and insecticides are all made from beef byproducts. We wouldn’t be able to have them without a cow.”
Highlands County Ag-Venture, Inc. is a tax-exempt organization that is funded entirely by donations.
The donations cover the cost of materials for 14 stations, bus transportation, Ag-Venture T-shirts as well as cowboy hats for each student, and lunches for the volunteers over the three days.
Ag-Venture notes that volunteers are key to its success.
Agriculture commodity groups, businesses, organizations and individuals join in a partnership to make Ag-Venture a fun, exciting and educational experience for everyone involved.