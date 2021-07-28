SEBRING — After having to sit out 2020 due to the pandemic, Ag-Venture is prepping to saddle up for a return in 2021 with an extra effort for fourth-graders, who missed out last year.
Each year in the fall, Ag-Venture provides the county’s third-graders with hands-on experiences and a close look at the Heartland’s agricultural industry from citrus to dairy to cattle and ornamentals.
The key to the effort, that includes a strong partnership with the School Board of Highlands County, is the dozens of volunteers who make it happen, from those who speak to the students about their industry at each ag station to the many who help setup the event and assist while more than 1,000 third-graders get a taste, and smell, of the ag industry.
The Ag-Venture co-chairs, Darlene Phypers, Danielle Daum and Judy Bronson, shared recently that the School Board of Highlands County has “given the blessing” to start planning for the 2021 Highlands County Ag-Venture.
For 20 years, Highlands County adventure has been made possible by the donations of money time talent and resources from the generous community that we live in, the co-chairs noted.
“We understand that COVID-19 not only kept us from having adventure last year, but has negatively impacted many families and businesses in our community,” they said. “We are praying that if we all pool our resources we will be able to have another outstanding Ag-Venture this year.”
On Nov. 16, 17 and 18 will have nearly 1,400 third-graders from the public, private and home schools come together at the Highlands County fairgrounds for a three-day event featuring a journey through 14 different agriculture stations.
“We typically invite the community to our evening adventure and steak dinner on Tuesday of the program,” the Ag-Ventures co-chairs noted.
However, instead of the steak dinner, this year they want to share the adventure experience with as many fourth-graders as possible who missed it last year. All fourth-graders are invited to sign up and visit Ag-Venture at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, with one of their parents or an adult chaperone.
There is a limit to the number of fourth grade participants due to the time and space.
Organizers plan to give every fourth grader an Ag-Venture T-shirt and coloring book in their classroom and will also incur the additional expenses of supplies for the stations and a hot dog dinner for the students and chaperones that evening.
Additional volunteers for this additional event are also needed.
Highlands County Ag-Venture, Inc. is 100% funded through donations and put on by an army of volunteers.
For additional information and to volunteer or donate, contact Danielle or Darlene at 863-465-2313 or Judy at 863-655-0123.