SEBRING — Volunteers are needed next month to have another successful Ag-Venture for Highlands County third graders and also fourth graders who didn’t experience the unique learning experience last year when it was canceled due to the pandemic.
On Nov. 16-18 nearly 1,400 third graders from public, private and home schools will come together at the Highlands County Fairgrounds for the three-day event featuring a journey through 14 different agriculture stations. Each student will attend one day as different schools have their third graders participate on each of the three days.
Ag-Venture Co-Chair Danielle Daum said Tuesday, “I need volunteers at all times. I need people to help all three days during the day when the kids are there as well as Tuesday evening [Nov. 16] for the fourth graders.”
The volunteers don’t need to know anything about the particular station they are working in, she said, they just have to be willing to help the kids with their hands-on projects, i.e., help them on their bingo sheets or pass out things for the students to use to make their butter or roll a candle or help them plant a little six-pack garden.
It is basically to help make the stations run efficiently, Daum said. There will be knowledgeable speakers at each station.
Each year in the fall, Ag-Venture provides the county’s third-graders with hands-on experiences and a close look at the Heartland’s agricultural industry from citrus to dairy to cattle and ornamentals.
Ag-Venture usually invites the community to its evening adventure and steak dinner on Tuesday of the program.
However, instead of the steak dinner, this year they want to share the adventure experience with as many fourth graders as possible who missed it last year. All fourth graders are invited to sign up and visit Ag-Venture at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, with one of their parents or an adult chaperone.
There is a limit to the number of fourth grade participants due to the time and space.
Organizers plan to give every fourth grader an Ag-Venture T-shirt and coloring book in their classroom and will also incur the additional expenses of supplies for the stations and a hot dog dinner for the students and chaperones that evening.
Highlands County Ag-Venture, Inc. is 100% funded through donations and put on by an army of volunteers.
The other Ag-Venture co-chairs are Darlene Phypers and Judy Bronson.
For additional information and to volunteer or donate, contact Danielle or Darlene at 863-465-2313 or Judy at 863-655-0123.