FROSTPROOF — Florida roots and a reputation for finding creative and commonsense approaches to land conservation brought Conservation Florida to a landowner in Polk County interested in conserving their land and legacy. Thanks to the leadership of Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division and the Department of Defense, this property is now protected forever.
The partnership secured funding to create a conservation easement for Phillip Rucks Citrus Nursery, which provides protection for rare upland wildlife and plant species. An easement is an agreement that permanently protects land with no expiration date, meaning it is conserved in perpetuity and will never be developed – but will remain productive agricultural land. Phillip Rucks Citrus Nursery in Frostproof is home to critical habitat within the Arbuckle Tract of the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest and Avon Park Air Force Range Sentinel Landscape, as well as a high-priority puzzle piece helping connect the Florida Wildlife Corridor.
The nursery is a 320-acre inholding, which is privately owned land surrounded by state-owned property. It is also half a mile from a government bombing range. This easement demonstrates how agricultural properties provide many conservation values and are an essential component in landscape conservation. The project provides a wildlife corridor and protects water resources, but also plays a role in the larger landscape by providing a buffer that ensures the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest and the Florida Forest Service will be able to continue to conduct prescribed fires and implement other necessary land management activities. Establishing a conservation easement on this special property just makes sense.
The name Lake Wales Ridge State Forest is derived from the narrow ridge that runs through the Florida Peninsula, a result of ancient ocean levels that once covered most of the present-day peninsula. Many years ago, the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest became an island on which the plants and animals continued to evolve in isolation. Today, the scrub ecosystem that thrives on the ridge may have the highest concentration of rare and endangered plants in the continental United States. Lake Wales Ridge State Forest provides a habitat for at least 33 plants and 36 animals currently having federal or state status as threatened or endangered. This list includes the scrub-jay, a bird found only in Florida’s rare scrub areas, and the sand skink, which is found on high-elevation ridges and swims through the sand leaving an S-shaped trail. Rare and endangered plants include the pygmy fringe tree, scrub plum, Carter’s mustard, scrub-blazing star, and bear grass.
Phillip Rucks Citrus Nursery, Inc. was established by Phillip Rucks in 1997 on the Arbuckle Tract and is the largest screened commercial citrus nursery in the United States, with propagations of one million trees annually. The operation is a full-service, self-contained containerized citrus nursery, with dedicated staff and facilities to ensure the future preservation of the Florida citrus industry along with other agricultural entities for years to come.
Adam Bass, vice president of conservation at Conservation Florida, is a proud Polk County resident, multi-generational Floridian, and United States Marine with experience in real estate, agriculture, and art. “Rucks Nursery is a fantastic example of conservation partnerships in action. Without these established relationships centered around the Avon Park Air Force Range Sentinel Landscape, landscape-scale conservation does not happen. I’m proud that Conservation Florida, in partnership with Polk County and the Department of Defense, was able to provide a conservation outcome for Mr. Rucks and his family.”
Partnerships are critical in making this type of boots-on-the-ground conservation happen. Retired Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Charles “Buck” MacLaughlin is the range operations officer at Avon Park Air Force Range and a critical ally for conservation in that region, working directly with Bass on several projects.
“Having a local partner like Conservation Florida brings trust that opens a lot of doors, or at least starts the conversation. He has a great reputation among state landowners, and his military background brings common ground for things that can be difficult approaching from a federal perspective,” MacLaughlin said. “It’s that connectivity component Conservation Florida brings to the table that I think is incredible. From a military installation effort, this project really makes a difference.”
The Sentinel Landscapes Partnership is comprised of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Department of Defense (DoD), and the Department of Interior (DOI). The joint efforts unite local, state, and federal partners to strengthen the nation’s military readiness while safeguarding Florida’s natural resources – including land and water. This exciting opportunity with Phillip Rucks Citrus Nursery in Polk County and the Sentinel Landscape Partnership provides room to roam for our native animals by connecting land within the Florida Wildlife Corridor geography. Conservation Florida is on the frontlines actively working with partners to protect the network of critical wildlife habitats spanning this unique landscape.
“From the recent designation of the Northwest Florida Sentinel Landscape to our ongoing work with Avon Park Air Force Range Sentinel Landscape — we’re proud to be working with partners in both of Florida’s sentinel landscapes to protect natural and agricultural land that also supports national security,” said Traci Deen, president, and CEO of Conservation Florida.
Polk County’s leadership on this project, with the Department of Defense and Conservation Florida as partners – from inception, throughout landowner site visits, and while finalizing the conservation easement language – made this project successful.
“Starting my professional career out in conservation working on the Lake Wales Ridge, I understand the fragility of the central Florida uplands,” said Tabitha Biehl, Land and Water Natural Areas manager at Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division. “This project is an investment for Polk County. Projects like this contribute to the Florida Wildlife Corridor and add to our green infrastructure.”
This is a prime example of a successful, critical conservation acquisition from a strong natural land division. Ecologically significant properties exist throughout the county, and on November 8 the citizens of Polk County can ensure the funding of additional acquisitions in the future. Polk County previously had a tax to purchase environmentally sensitive lands for two decades. Now, Conservation Florida supports the November referendum to consider reviving that program, which would levy a tax of 20 cents per $1,000 on taxable property, aimed at multiplying the buying power of sources such as land trusts and other partners resulting in increased acres saved.
Since its 1999 founding, Conservation Florida has prioritized strategic and evidence-based land protection and has saved over 30,000 acres of critical habitat through the acquisition, facilitation, and incubation of conservation projects. The land conservancy is now actively working on over 101,000 acres. Conservation Florida’s vision is large-scale and is 100% committed to conservation in the state of Florida and to the protection of the Florida Wildlife Corridor – from Pensacola to the Florida Keys.