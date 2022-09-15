Rucks Citrus Nursery

A 320-acre citrus nursery in Frostproof that is privately owned and surrounded by state-owned property has created a conservation easement that provides protection for rare upland wildlife and plant species.

 COURTESY/DANNY VIVENZIO/CONSERVATION FLORIDA

FROSTPROOF — Florida roots and a reputation for finding creative and commonsense approaches to land conservation brought Conservation Florida to a landowner in Polk County interested in conserving their land and legacy. Thanks to the leadership of Polk County Parks and Natural Resources Division and the Department of Defense, this property is now protected forever.

The partnership secured funding to create a conservation easement for Phillip Rucks Citrus Nursery, which provides protection for rare upland wildlife and plant species. An easement is an agreement that permanently protects land with no expiration date, meaning it is conserved in perpetuity and will never be developed – but will remain productive agricultural land. Phillip Rucks Citrus Nursery in Frostproof is home to critical habitat within the Arbuckle Tract of the Lake Wales Ridge State Forest and Avon Park Air Force Range Sentinel Landscape, as well as a high-priority puzzle piece helping connect the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

