Suspect

A total of 27 firearms were stolen on Nov. 28 when two suspects broke into Wild Side Pawn & Jewelry (FFL) in Okeechobee.

 COURTESY/ATF

MIAMI — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami Field Division, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office and the Okeechobee City Police Department have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms to Wild Side Pawn and Jewelry Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL).

ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible individuals.

