MIAMI — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami Field Division, the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the Okeechobee Sheriff’s Office and the Okeechobee City Police Department have announced a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms to Wild Side Pawn and Jewelry Federal Firearm Licensee (FFL).
ATF is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible individuals.
On Nov. 28 at approximately 4:19 a.m., two suspects broke into Wild Side Pawn & Jewelry (FFL), located at 119 S. Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee. Once inside, one of the suspects fired twice into the display cases to gain access to the firearms. A total of 27 firearms were stolen.
Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS, or by visiting www.reportit.com or through the mobile “reportit” app, available both on Google Play and the Apple App Store. All calls will be kept confidential. Callers can also text ATFMIA to 63975 to report information.