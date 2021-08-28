SEBRING — For this year’s Highlands News-Sun Highlander Awards, Discover Highlands County was the sponsor for the Agricultural Person of the Year, awarded to Jose Ibanez.
“Florida’s climate makes it ideal for growing a variety of crops and agriculture plays a huge role in Highlands county as we are right in the heart of Florida,” said Highlands News-Sun Advertising Director Amanda Young. “It is a privilege to sponsor the category of Agricultural Person of the Year to honor those who work so hard harvesting our crops, tending our livestock and nurturing the plant life that makes Florida so beautiful.”
