Agriculture is Central Florida’s largest industry. We are known for the many citrus groves and cattle ranches that are the central agriculture vein throughout Highlands County.

Most of you may be familiar with caladiums. Highlands County hosts over 90% of all caladium farms in the world. The town of Lake Placid is the Caladium Capital of the World. Quite an impressive distinction for a small rural town. Nestled among citrus groves and caladiums are interesting farms and ranches that are found off the beaten path. You might drive by them daily without notice or they may be in some far reach you have never considered driving.

