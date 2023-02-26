Agriculture is Central Florida’s largest industry. We are known for the many citrus groves and cattle ranches that are the central agriculture vein throughout Highlands County.
Most of you may be familiar with caladiums. Highlands County hosts over 90% of all caladium farms in the world. The town of Lake Placid is the Caladium Capital of the World. Quite an impressive distinction for a small rural town. Nestled among citrus groves and caladiums are interesting farms and ranches that are found off the beaten path. You might drive by them daily without notice or they may be in some far reach you have never considered driving.
This March, we have two agriculture tours coming up that we’ll take you to get a close-up look at some of the agricultural gems of Highlands County. The themed tours are going to separate locations so you can take your pick or go to both without repeating a stop.
The March 9 Horticulture tour includes stops at a large indoor foliage producer, a vegetable farm, a caladium farm, and a winery.
The March 22 Ag and Natural Resources tour will give you the opportunity of visiting a local blueberry farm, a family country store dedicated to Florida citrus products, a Fruit Pearls packinghouse, a sustainable agriculture farm, and finish off at a distillery of rum and other spirits.
Every tour lunch will offer a steak lunch with all the fixings for a special southern-style experience. These tours always sell out quickly, so you’ll want to purchase your tickets soon. The first one starts in less than two weeks.
The cost is $95 per person and can be paid at the Highlands County Extension office at 4509 George Blvd., Sebring. The Extension office is in the middle of the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center glass door that has the University of Florida on it. We accept checks and cash and you must have paid in advance to reserve your spot. You can order your ticket online through Eventbrite and learn more about each tour. Eventbrite adds a handling and convenience fee if you use that method.
Call the office at 402-6540 to get a link emailed to you or if you have any questions.