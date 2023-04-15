Florida Flooding

Scott Becker, of Fort Lauderdale, and his dog Baxter, wait to be pick up by a family member, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at a reunification center for flood victims after they were rescued out of their flooded home in the Edgewood neighborhood in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

 CARLINE JEAN/SOUTH FLORIDA SUN-SENTINEL via AP

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — One of Florida’s busiest airports announced plans to reopen Friday morning, two days after an unprecedented deluge left planes and travelers stranded and turned Fort Lauderdale’s streets into rivers.

Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport completed final inspections after sunrise Friday and said in a tweet that operations would resume at 9 a.m.

Recommended for you