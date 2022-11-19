AVON PARK — Aktion Club of Highlands County assembled 15 food baskets for families served by the Highlands County Family Safehouse and delivered them on Nov. 16 just in time for Thanksgiving.
Several club members, families and people in the community donated food items for the baskets. The club purchased more than $200 worth of food and gave each family a $25 gift card to Winn Dixie. Club members created Thanksgiving cards for each family and attached the gift card inside for them to purchase their own turkey or whatever meat they wanted for their holiday feast.