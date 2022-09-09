AVON PARK — The Aktion Club of Highlands County pitched in last Saturday morning, Sept. 3, to pull some weeds out of the Avon Park Depot Museum Garden.
Six club members and their advisor worked for two hours pulling weeds in the circular caladium bed near the museum and they also assisted the museum volunteers in planting some new caladium bulbs. The museum gathers every first Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m. for any volunteers who would like to help them maintain the garden. For details on how to get involved, contact Nancy Fisk at 813-482-4868.