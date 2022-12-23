SEBRING — It was a beary Christmas at Lakeshore Mall on Saturday, Dec. 17, as the Aktion Club of Highlands County hosted a Holiday Teddy Bear Tea for approximately 100 local children ages 12 and under.
This was the first year for the local club to host the Teddy Bear Tea in conjunction with their annual Adopt-A-Child program. The purpose of the tea was to introduce children with disabilities and their families to the Aktion Club so they could see that people with disabilities can achieve goals and be successful in the community. Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of adults with disabilities.
“It was also a way for our club to give back to the community,” Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall said. “We wanted the parents and caregivers to relax and enjoy a fun time with their children in a safe environment such as Lakeshore Mall.”
The mall allowed the club to use one of the vacant stores near Center Court to host the tea times. There were four different teas scheduled throughout the day with one hour set aside for the general public.
Children were first greeted at the entrance by the Cookie Monster and posed for pictures with him. Families munched on holiday cookies and drank punch from teacups. Each child received a free teddy bear that they got to choose.
“It was great to put a smile on the kids’ faces,” said Aktion Club member Jack Garnett, who played the Cookie Monster. “I was glad to make their holiday special.”
Puppeteers Michelle Young and Harley Jones performed a puppet show about two teddy bears. Young actually made the bear characters Bungee and Fuchsia and wrote the script for the show. After the puppet show, former teacher and author Cindy Lair shared her new children’s book “What Is A Friend?” with the children and gave away a total of 20 books in a drawing. Each book came with two friendship bracelets. The kids then received prizes and gifts before they visited with Santa Claus.
Aktion Club handed out wrapped presents to three local charities in the community – Early Steps Program, Family Safehouse and Special STARS. The club adopted more than 160 children from 68 families throughout the county this year to make sure they had a special holiday season. The families from Early Steps also received a gift card to Publix from the Aktion Club. Organizations and groups such as Whisper Lake mobile home community, Heartland Family Church in Sebring, Sebring Woman’s Club, Advent Health medical professionals, Lampe & Kiefer Hearing Aid Center, Lakeshore Mall, South Florida State College Volleyball team, David Singha family, Avon Park Noon Rotary Club, Avon Park High School Key Club and Sebring Kiwanis Club in addition to many individuals made this project possible.
Aktion Club continues the holiday spirit by wrapping gifts for a donation in the mall from 1-7 p.m. every day this week and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Presents do not have to be purchased from the mall to be wrapped by the club.