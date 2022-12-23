SEBRING — It was a beary Christmas at Lakeshore Mall on Saturday, Dec. 17, as the Aktion Club of Highlands County hosted a Holiday Teddy Bear Tea for approximately 100 local children ages 12 and under.

This was the first year for the local club to host the Teddy Bear Tea in conjunction with their annual Adopt-A-Child program. The purpose of the tea was to introduce children with disabilities and their families to the Aktion Club so they could see that people with disabilities can achieve goals and be successful in the community. Aktion Club, a civic club sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consists of adults with disabilities.

