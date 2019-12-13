SEBRING — The Aktion Club of Highlands County will be wrapping gifts at Lakeshore Mall during the holiday season.
The club will start today, Friday, Dec. 13, wrapping presents from 4-7 p.m. in a store located in the Belk Court near the Children’s Play Area. Other hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15; 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20; noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22; noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their gifts to the mall to be wrapped for a donation. There will be a variety of holiday paper, bows, boxes, gift bags and tags available.
All proceeds will benefit the Aktion Club, which will use the funds to help buy Christmas gifts, food and clothing for local needy children who receive services from Gulf Central Early Steps program in Highlands County. These are children ages 1-3 who have disabilities and the club includes their siblings. The club also helps children in the Family Safehouse and Special STARS program.
This is the 12th year for the Adopt A Family Project by the Aktion Club. Last year, the group assisted 160 children. This year, the club will help 72 kids in 26 different families.
Aktion Club is a civic group, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Sebring, consisting of adults with disabilities. For more details or to make a donation, call Aktion Club Advisor Cindy Marshall at 863-443-0438.