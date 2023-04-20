Alabama Shooting

Law enforcement continues to investigate a mass shooting at Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio in Dadeville , Ala., on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

 JAKE CRANDALL/THE MONTGOMERY ADVERTISER via AP

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Two teenagers have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a shooting that killed four young people at a Sweet Sixteen birthday party, Alabama investigators announced Wednesday.

District Attorney Mike Segrest said the pair — Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, both of Tuskegee — would be tried as adults. That’s automatically required in Alabama for anyone 16 or older charged with murder.

Recommended for you