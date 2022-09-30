Alabama Prisons Inmate Strike

A fence stands at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore, Ala., June 18, 2015. Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups.

 BRYNN ANDERSON/AP PHOTO, FILE

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of inmates in Alabama’s overcrowded prison system are receiving only two meals a day during a prisoner work stoppage that was in its fourth day Thursday, and the agency said weekend visitation also was being canceled.

While inmates and activists have accused the Department of Corrections of using pressure tactics in an attempt to end the demonstration, officials said the reduced rations and the lack of visits were the result of a prisoner labor shortage.

Recommended for you