Alec Baldwin Set Shooting

Baldwin

 SETH WENIG/AP PHOTO, FILE

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors announced Thursday that actor Alec Baldwin and a weapons specialist will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer who was killed in 2021 on a New Mexico movie set.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies issued a statement announcing the charges against Baldwin and Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who supervised weapons on the set.

Recommended for you