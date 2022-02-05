LAKE PLACID — We all think it couldn’t happen to us, but when it becomes personal, we could easily fall for a scam. Luckily, last week one Lake Placid business was able to stop a mean scheme from happening.
Home & Office Essentials, located in downtown Lake Placid, has a secondary business called Mail Call Shipping. They ship packages for FedEx, DHL and UPS. Customers can bring in things they want to ship and the staff there helps box them up.
Well, Dan Stickle, the owner, explained that an elderly couple came into his business and wanted to put $8,000 in cash into a FedEx envelope. They were frantic. They said they received a call from a bondsman in New York telling them that their grandson had been arrested. The $8,000 was the amount of his bond so he could be released. Plus, the money had to be sent right away.
That’s where one of the staff members stepped in and began cautioning the couple that they should try to contact their grandson or family members in New York. After a few phone calls, the couple got to speak with their grandson – and learned all was well. He said he had never been arrested and had no knowledge of needing bond money.
The clerk even went further and checked out the address where the money was to be sent. Instead of it being a bail bond company, it was an apartment. So, he advised the couple to contact law enforcement about the scam.
Naturally, the couple was much relieved and embarrassed. But they still had their $8,000 cash. Stickle said he wanted to share this story to show that even in a little town things like this can happen.