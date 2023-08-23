Seventy-five-year-old Alice Cooper has more miles on him than a 1968 Volkswagen, and in any given year, he’s probably on tour somewhere near you.

That’s the theme of “Road,” the latest album from the shock rock king who’s been losing his head onstage for half a century. Cooper has outlasted his ‘70s theatrical rock peers not only through sheer endurance but by consistently birthing brilliant new hard rock, with one of the best backing bands in the business.

